July 25 Scoreboard at the end of the first day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday: New Zealand D.Flynn c Powell b Narine 45 M.Guptill c Deonarine b Narine 97 B.McCullum c Deonarine b Roach 25 R.Taylor b Narine 45 N.Wagner not out 4 K.Williamson not out 2 Extras (b-6, lb-1,w-1, nb-6) 14 Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 232 To bat: D.Bracewell, D.Brownlie, C.Martin, C van Wyk, D.Vettori. Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-133, 3-223, 4-228 Bowling: Rampaul 15-3-34-0 (w-1), Roach 15-4-46-1 (nb-5), Sammy 18-6-43-0, Narine 28-7-73-3 (nb-1), Samuels 6-2-14-0, Fudadin 5-1-11-0, Deonarine 3-1-4-0