KOLKATA, Nov 14 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Monday.

India first innings G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65 V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38 R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119 S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38 VVS Laxman not out 73 I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0 Extras (lb-5, w-2, nb-6) 13 Total (five wickets; 87.3 overs) 346

To bat: Y. Singh, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, P. Ojha

Fall of wicket: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346

Bowling: Edwards 13-0-45-1 (1nb), Sammy 14-0-78-1 (1w), Roach 15.3-1-57-1 (4nb, 1w), Samuels 16-0-65-0, Bishoo 27-1-87-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 2-0-9-1