(Updates at close of play)
KOLKATA Nov 15 Scoreboard at the close of
the second day of the second test between India and West Indies
at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
India first innings (overnight 346-5)
G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65
V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38
R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119
S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38
VVS Laxman not out 176
I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0
Y. Singh lbw b Sammy 25
MS Dhoni c Baugh b Roach 144
R. Ashwin not out 4
Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-2, nb-9) 22
Total (seven wickets dec.; 151.2 overs) 631
Did not bat: P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346 6-396 7-620
Bowling: Edwards 22.2-1-81-1 (1nb), Sammy 25-0-132-2 (1w),
Roach 26-1-106-2 (6nb, 1w), Samuels 27-0-104-0, Bishoo
45-2-154-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 6-0-43-1 (1nb)
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1
K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17
K. Edwards not out 12
D. Bravo not out 4
Total (two wickets; 12 overs) 34
To bat: S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F.
Edwards, D. Bishoo, K. Roach
Fall of wicket: 1-3 2-30
Bowling: Ojha 6-2-10-0, Yadav 1-0-3-1, Ashwin 5-2-21-1
