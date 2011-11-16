KOLKATA, Nov 16 Scoreboard at close on the
third day of the second test between India and West Indies at
Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
India first innings 631-7 dec
West Indies first innings (overnight 34-2)
A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1
K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17
K. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16
D. Bravo b Yadav 30
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Ashwin 4
M. Samuels b Yadav 25
C. Baugh lbw b Ojha 13
D. Sammy c Dhoni b Ojha 18
K. Roach run out 2
F. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16
D. Bishoo not out 8
Extras (lb-3) 3
Total (all out; 48 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-30 3-42 4-46 5-92 6-99 7-120 8-129
9-129
Bowling: Ojha 22-5-64-4, Yadav 7-1-23-3, Ashwin 14-3-49-2,
Sharma 5-2-14-0
- -
West Indies second innings (following on)
A. Barath c Laxman b Sharma 62
C. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Yadav 9
K. Edwards lbw b Sharma 60
S. Chanderpaul not out 21
D. Bravo not out 38
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1) 5
Total (three wickets, 62 overs) 195
To bat: M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D.
Bishoo, K. Roach
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-116 3-161
Bowling: Yadav 10-1-36-1, Sharma 14-3-41-2, Ojha 11-3-37-0,
Ashwin 20-1-51-0, Y. Singh 3-0-14-0, Sehwag 4-0-12-0 (1w)
