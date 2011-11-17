KOLKATA, Nov 17 Scoreboard at the end of
the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on
Thursday.
India first innings 631-7 dec.
West Indies first innings 153
West Indies second innings (following on, overnight 195-3)
A. Barath c Laxman b Sharma 62
C. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Yadav 9
K. Edwards lbw b Sharma 60
S. Chanderpaul b Yadav 47
D. Bravo c Dravid b Ojha 136
M. Samuels lbw b Ashwin 84
C. Baugh c Dravid b Ojha 3
D. Sammy b Yadav 32
K. Roach b Ashwin 1
F. Edwards not out 15
D. Bishoo b Yadav 0
Extras (b-9, lb-4, w-1) 14
Total (all out, 126.3 overs) 463
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-116 3-161 4-269 5-401 6-411 7-417
8-421 9-463
Bowling: Yadav 17.3-1-80-4, Sharma 25-4-95-2, Ojha
32-5-104-2, Ashwin 40-4-137-2, Y. Singh 3-0-14-0, Sehwag
9-2-20-0 (1w)
India win by an innings and 15 runs.
India lead the three-test series 2-0
