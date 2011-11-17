KOLKATA, Nov 17 Scoreboard at the end of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India first innings 631-7 dec.

West Indies first innings 153

West Indies second innings (following on, overnight 195-3) A. Barath c Laxman b Sharma 62 C. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Yadav 9 K. Edwards lbw b Sharma 60 S. Chanderpaul b Yadav 47 D. Bravo c Dravid b Ojha 136 M. Samuels lbw b Ashwin 84 C. Baugh c Dravid b Ojha 3 D. Sammy b Yadav 32 K. Roach b Ashwin 1 F. Edwards not out 15

D. Bishoo b Yadav 0

Extras (b-9, lb-4, w-1) 14 Total (all out, 126.3 overs) 463

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-116 3-161 4-269 5-401 6-411 7-417 8-421 9-463

Bowling: Yadav 17.3-1-80-4, Sharma 25-4-95-2, Ojha 32-5-104-2, Ashwin 40-4-137-2, Y. Singh 3-0-14-0, Sehwag 9-2-20-0 (1w)

India win by an innings and 15 runs.

