AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 5 Scoreboard from
the third one-day international between India and West Indies in
Ahmedabad on Monday.
West Indies innings
L. Simmons c Patel b Vinay Kumar 1
D. Hyatt c Patel b Mithun 20
M. Samuels b Ashwin 58
D. Bravo retired hurt 26
D. Ramdin c Patel b Yadav 38
K. Pollard c Jadeja b Vinay Kumar 29
A. Russell not out 40
D. Sammy not out 41
Extras (lb-2, w-5) 7
Total (five wickets; 50 overs) 260
Did not bat: K. Roach, R. Rampaul, S. Narine.
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-42 3-122 4-177 5-181.
Bowling: Kumar 8-1-39-2(1w), Yadav 9-1-75-1, Mithun
7-0-47-1(1w), Jadeja 10-1-37-0(1w), Ashwin 10-0-33-1(2w), Raina
6-0-27-0.
India innings:
P. Patel b Samuels 39
V. Sehwag c Ramdin b Rampaul 0
G. Gambhir lbw b Rampaul 0
V. Kohli lbw b Narine 20
R. Sharma run out 95
S. Raina c Ramdin b Rampaul 2
R. Jadeja run out 11
R. Ashwin lbw b Narine 31
R. Vinay Kumar b Roach 3
A. Mithun lbw Rampaul 23
U. Yadav not out 11
Extras (b-1,lb-2,w-3, nb-3) 9
Total (all out; 46.5 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-43 4-79 5-84 6-105 7-196 8-200
9-216.
Bowling: Roach 10-0-54-1 (2nb, 1w), Rampaul 8.5-1-57-4 (1nb,
1w), Narine 10-0-34-2, Samuels 10-0-50-1, Russell 4-0-25-0(1w),
Sammy 1-0-7-0, Simmons 2-0-10-0, Pollard 1-0-4-0.
