June 10 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. West Indies first innings (overnight 280-8) A.Barath lbw b Onions 41 K.Powell c Swann b Besnan 24 A.Fudadin c Bell b Bresnan 28 D.Bravo c & b Finn 6 M.Samuels lbw b Bresnan 76 N.Deonarine c Strauss b Onions 7 D.Ramdin not out 107 D.Sammy c Strauss b Finn 16 S.Narine b Onions 11 R.Rampaul c Prior b Finn 2 T.Best c Strauss b Onions 95 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 129.3 overs) 426 Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-99 4-128 5-152 6-208 7-241 8-267 9-283 10-426. Bowling: Onions 29.3-7-88-4, Bresnan 34-9-111-3, Finn 32-6-109-3 (1w), Swann 26-5-85-0, Trott 8-1-21-0. England first innings A.Strauss c Bravo b Best 17 A.Cook lbw b Rampaul 4 I.Trott b Sammy 17 K.Pietersen c Sammy b Samuels 78 I.Bell not out 76 J.Bairstow b Best 18 S.Finn not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-7 nb-3) 11 Total (five wickets, 58 overs) 221 To bat M Prior, T Bresnan, G Swann, G Onions Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-40 3-49 4-186 5-215. Bowling: Best 12-2-37-2 (3nb), Rampaul 14-1-55-1, Sammy 8-1-22-1, Narine 15-1-70-0, Samuels 9-0-29-1. (Editing By Alison Wildey)