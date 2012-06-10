Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
June 10 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. West Indies first innings (overnight 280-8) A.Barath lbw b Onions 41 K.Powell c Swann b Besnan 24 A.Fudadin c Bell b Bresnan 28 D.Bravo c & b Finn 6 M.Samuels lbw b Bresnan 76 N.Deonarine c Strauss b Onions 7 | D.Ramdin not out 107 D.Sammy c Strauss b Finn 16 S.Narine b Onions 11 R.Rampaul c Prior b Finn 2 T.Best c Strauss b Onions 95 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 129.3 overs) 426 Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-99 4-128 5-152 6-208 7-241 8-267 9-283 10-426. Bowling: Onions 29.3-7-88-4, Bresnan 34-9-111-3, Finn 32-6-109-3 (1w), Swann 26-5-85-0, Trott 8-1-21-0. England - A.Strauss (captain), A.Cook, J.Trott, K.Pietersen, I.Bell, J.Bairstow, M.Prior, T.Bresnan, S.Finn, G.Swann, G.Onions. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.