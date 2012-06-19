LONDON, June 19 Scoreboard in the second one-day
international between England and West Indies at the Oval in
London on Tuesday.
West Indies innings
L. Simmons run out 12
C. Gayle lbw b Swann 53
D. Smith c Kieswetter b Broad 0
M. Samuels c Bresnan b Broad 13
DJ Bravo c Bopara b Anderson 77
K. Pollard c Anderson b Bresnan 41
D. Sammy c Morgan b Finn 21
D. Ramdin c Kieswetter b Anderson 2
T. Best not out 7
S. Narine run out 2
R. Rampaul not out 1
Extras (lb-3 w-5 nb-1) 9
Total (for nine wickets; 50 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-63 3-79 4-79 5-179 6-220 7-223 8-232
9-237.
Bowling: Anderson 10-2-38-2 (1w), Finn 10-1-48-1 (3w),
Bresnan 10-1-54-1 (1w), Swann 10-1-49-1, Broad 9-0-43-2 (1nb),
R. Bopara 1-0-3-0.
England innings
A. Cook c Simmons b Sammy 112
I. Bell c Gayle b Sammy 53
J. Trott not out 43
R. Bopara not out 19
Extras (lb-3 w-8 nb-1) 12
Total (for two wickets, 45 overs) 239
Did not bat: E. Morgan, C Kieswetter, T. Bresnan, S. Broad,
G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Fall of wickets 1-122 2-203.
Bowling: Rampaul 7-0-29-0, Best 7-1-40-0 (3w), Bravo
4-0-24-0 (1w), Narine 10-1-54-0 (1nb 1w), Samuels 1-0-11-0,
Sammy 10-0-46-2, Smith 3-0-22-0 (1w), Pollard 3-0-10-0.
Result: England won by eight wickets
First ODI, Southampton, England won by 114 runs (D/L method)
Third ODI, Nottingham, June 24
