DHAKA, Nov 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat. West Indies first innings 527-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (overnight 164-3) T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72 Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31 N. Islam not out 62 Shakib Al Hasan not out 65 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-1 nb-4) 15 Total (three wickets, 65 overs) 252 To bat: M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, N. Hossain, S. Hossain, S. Gazi, R. Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119 Bowling: Rampaul 14-1-66-2 (nb-2), Best 12-1-43-0(w-1), Sammy 9-1-40-1, Narine 15-4-55-0 (nb-2), Permaul 12-4-24-0, Gayle 3-0-14-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)