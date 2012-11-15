DHAKA, Nov 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the third
day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
West Indies first innings 527-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 164-3)
T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72
Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7
S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31
N. Islam not out 62
Shakib Al Hasan not out 65
Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-1 nb-4) 15
Total (three wickets, 65 overs) 252
To bat: M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, N. Hossain, S. Hossain, S. Gazi,
R. Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119
Bowling: Rampaul 14-1-66-2 (nb-2), Best 12-1-43-0(w-1),
Sammy 9-1-40-1, Narine 15-4-55-0 (nb-2), Permaul 12-4-24-0,
Gayle 3-0-14-0
