DHAKA, Nov 16 Scoreboard after Bangladesh were all out in their first innings on the fourth day of the first test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat. West Indies first innings 527-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (overnight 455-6) T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72 Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31 N. Islam c Ramdin b Sammy 108 Shakib Al Hasan c Sub b Rampaul 89 M. Rahim c&b Permaul 43 N. Hossain c Gayle b Best 96 Mahmudullah c Powell b Narine 62 S. Gazi b Narine 4 S. Hossain b Narine 13 R. Hossain not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-12 w-3 nb-8) 31 Total (all out; 148.3 overs) 556 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119 4-286 5-362 6-368 7-489 8-493 9-554. Bowling: R. Rampaul 32-2-118-3, T. Best 23-3-77-1 (w-3), D. Sammy 23-3-83-2, S. Narine 32.3-5-148-3, V. Permaul 29-7-75-1, C. Gayle 3-0-14-0, M. Samuels 6-0-21-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston)