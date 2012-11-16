DHAKA, Nov 16 Scoreboard at tea on the fourth
day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat.
West Indies first innings 527-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 455-6)
T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72
Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7
S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31
N. Islam c Ramdin b Sammy 108
Shakib Al Hasan c Sub b Rampaul 89
M. Rahim c&b Permaul 43
N. Hossain c Gayle b Best 96
Mahmudullah c Powell b Narine 62
S. Gazi b Narine 4
S. Hossain b Narine 13
R. Hossain not out 0
Extras (b-8 lb-12 w-3 nb-8) 31
Total (all out; 148.3 overs) 556
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119 4-286 5-362 6-368 7-489
8-493 9-554.
Bowling: R. Rampaul 32-2-118-3, T. Best 23-3-77-1 (w-3), D.
Sammy 23-3-83-2, S. Narine 32.3-5-148-3, V. Permaul 29-7-75-1,
C. Gayle 3-0-14-0, M. Samuels 6-0-21-0
West Indies second innings
C. Gayle c Rahim b Rubel 19
K. Powell not out 56
D. Bravo not out 42
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-3) 7
Total (one wicket; 33 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1-20
Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 9-0-40-0, Rubel Hossain
9-3-17-1, Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0, Shahadat Hossain 7-1-34-0,
Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-17-0
