Dec 20 Scoreboard at the end of West Indies' innings shortly before lunch on the second day of the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl West Indies first innings (overnight 289-6) K. Brathwaite c Williamson b Southee 45 K. Powell c Watling b Wagner 26 K. Edwards c Watling b Southee 6 M. Samuels c Williamson b Anderson 0 S. Chanderpaul not out 122 N. Deonarine lbw b Anderson 2 D. Ramdin c Watling b Anderson 107 D. Sammy c Watling b Southee 3 S. Narine b Boult 2 V. Permaul c Fulton b Southee 20 T. Best c Watling b Sodhi 25 Extras: lb-6, b-2, w-1 9 Total: (all out, 116.2 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1-41 2-77 3-78 4-82 5-86 6-286 7-296 8-307 9-332 10-367 Bowling: Boult 26-2-84-1 (w-1), Southee 28-3-79-4, Wagner 21-4-67-1, Anderson 19-3-47-3, Williamson 5-0-17-0, Sodhi 17.2-0-65-1 - - New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. - - Previous results: Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)