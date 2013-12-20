Dec 21 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of
the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon
Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
- -
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
West Indies first innings (367)
New Zealand first innings (overnight 156-3)
P. Fulton c Sammy b Narine 11
H. Rutherford c & b Sammy 10
K. Williamson lbw b Narine 58
R. Taylor not out 89
B. McCullum c Sammy b Narine 12
C. Anderson c Deonarine b Permaul 39
BJ Watling not out 14
Extras: nb-3, b-6, lb-7 16
Total: (for five wickets, 98 overs) 249
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-43 3-138 4-174 5-224
Still to bat: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent
Boult
Bowling (to date): Best 9-1-29-0 (nb-1), Sammy 19-8-41-1
(nb-1), Permaul 31-6-76-1, Narine 36-14-81-3 (nb-1), Deonarine
3-0-9-0
- -
Previous results:
Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs
Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn
- -
