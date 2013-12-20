Dec 21 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl - - West Indies first innings (367) New Zealand first innings (overnight 156-3) P. Fulton c Sammy b Narine 11 H. Rutherford c & b Sammy 10 K. Williamson lbw b Narine 58 R. Taylor not out 89 B. McCullum c Sammy b Narine 12 C. Anderson c Deonarine b Permaul 39 BJ Watling not out 14 Extras: nb-3, b-6, lb-7 16 Total: (for five wickets, 98 overs) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-43 3-138 4-174 5-224 Still to bat: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling (to date): Best 9-1-29-0 (nb-1), Sammy 19-8-41-1 (nb-1), Permaul 31-6-76-1, Narine 36-14-81-3 (nb-1), Deonarine 3-0-9-0 - - Previous results: Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)