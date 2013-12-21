Dec 22 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of
the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon
Park in Hamilton on Sunday.
- -
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
West Indies first innings (367)
New Zealand first innings (349)
West Indies second innings (103)
New Zealand second innings (overnight 6-0)
P. Fulton c & b Sammy 10
H. Rutherford not out 33
K. Williamson not out 39
Extras: b-6, nb-1 7
Total: (for one wicket, 32 overs) 89
Fall of wickets: 1-33
Bowling: Best 4-2-9-0, Narine 16-6-39-0, Sammy 9-3-21-1
(nb-1), Permaul 3-1-14-0
- -
Previous results:
Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs
Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn
- -
