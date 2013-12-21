Dec 22 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl - - West Indies first innings (367) New Zealand first innings (349) West Indies second innings (103) New Zealand second innings (overnight 6-0) P. Fulton c & b Sammy 10 H. Rutherford not out 33 K. Williamson not out 39 Extras: b-6, nb-1 7 Total: (for one wicket, 32 overs) 89 Fall of wickets: 1-33 Bowling: Best 4-2-9-0, Narine 16-6-39-0, Sammy 9-3-21-1 (nb-1), Permaul 3-1-14-0 - - Previous results: Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)