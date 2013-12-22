Dec 22 Scoreboard at the conclusion of the third
test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in
Hamilton on Sunday.
- -
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
West Indies first innings (367)
New Zealand first innings (349)
West Indies second innings (103)
New Zealand second innings (overnight 6-0)
P. Fulton c & b Sammy 10
H. Rutherford not out 48
K. Williamson b Permaul 56
R. Taylor not out 2
Extras: b-7, nb-1 8
Total: (for two wickets, 40.4 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-116
Bowling: Best 7-3-22-0, Narine 16-6-39-0, Sammy 9-3-21-1
(nb-1), Permaul 7-1-29-1, Deonarine 1.4-0-6-0
- -
Result:
NZ won by eight wickets
- -
Previous results:
Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs
Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)