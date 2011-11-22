(Updates at close)

MUMBAI, Nov 22 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies first innings A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62 K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68 K. Edwards not out 65 D. Bravo not out 57 Extras (b-4, lb-10, nb-1) 15 Total (two wickets; 91 overs) 267

To bat: K. Powell, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, R. Rampaul

Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150

Bowling: Sharma 17-6-33-0 (1nb), Aaron 16-3-47-0, Ojha 26-7-55-0, Ashwin 27-2-86-2, Sehwag 3-0-23-0, Kohli 2-0-9-0

