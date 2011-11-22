(Updates at close)
MUMBAI, Nov 22 Scoreboard at the close of
the first day of the third and final test between India and West
Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62
K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68
K. Edwards not out 65
D. Bravo not out 57
Extras (b-4, lb-10, nb-1) 15
Total (two wickets; 91 overs) 267
To bat: K. Powell, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F.
Edwards, D. Bishoo, R. Rampaul
Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150
Bowling: Sharma 17-6-33-0 (1nb), Aaron 16-3-47-0, Ojha
26-7-55-0, Ashwin 27-2-86-2, Sehwag 3-0-23-0, Kohli 2-0-9-0
India lead series 2-0
