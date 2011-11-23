(Updates at close)

MUMBAI, Nov 23 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies first innings (overnight 267-2) A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62 K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68 K. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 86 D. Bravo c Dhoni b Aaron 166 K. Powell c Dhoni b Ojha 81 M. Samuels c Dravid b Ashwin 61 C. Baugh b Aaron 4 D. Sammy c Dhoni b Aaron 3 R. Rampaul c Kohli b Ashwin 10 F. Edwards not out 7 D. Bishoo not out 2 Extras (b-8, lb-15, nb-2) 25 Total (nine wickets; 181 overs) 575

Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150 3-314 4-474 5-518 6-524 7-540 8-563 9-566

Bowling: Sharma 30-9-72-1 (1nb), Aaron 28-4-106-3, Ojha 48-10-126-1, Ashwin 51-6-154-4, Sehwag 16-1-61-0 (1nb), Kohli 2-0-9-0, Tendulkar 6-0-24-0

India lead the series 2-0.