MUMBAI, Nov 24 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

West Indies first innings (overnight 575-9) A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62 K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68 K. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 86 D. Bravo c Dhoni b Aaron 166 K. Powell c Dhoni b Ojha 81 M. Samuels c Dravid b Ashwin 61 C. Baugh b Aaron 4 D. Sammy c Dhoni b Aaron 3 R. Rampaul c Kohli b Ashwin 10 F. Edwards not out 11 D. Bishoo b Ashwin 12 Extras (b-8, lb-16, nb-2) 26 Total (all out; 184.1 overs) 590

Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150 3-314 4-474 5-518 6-524 7-540 8-563 9-566

Bowling: Sharma 32-9-84-1 (1nb), Aaron 28-4-106-3, Ojha 48-10-126-1, Ashwin 52.1-6-156-5, Sehwag 16-1-61-0 (1nb), Kohli 2-0-9-0, Tendulkar 6-0-24-0

- - - -

India first innings G. Gambhir c Baugh b Rampaul 55 V. Sehwag b Sammy 37 R. Dravid b Samuels 82 S. Tendulkar not out 67 VVS Laxman not out 32 Extras (b-1, w-3, nb-4) 8 Total (three wickets; 80 overs) 281

To bat: V. Kohli, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, P. Ojha, V. Aaron

Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-138 3-224

Bowling (to date): F. Edwards 15-0-70-0 (4nb), Rampaul 12-1-42-1 (1w), Sammy 22-3-67-1 (2w), Samuels 11-0-48-1, Bishoo 20-4-53-0

India lead the series 2-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)