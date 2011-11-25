MUMBAI, Nov 25 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

West Indies first innings 590

India first innings (overnight 281-3) G. Gambhir c Baugh b Rampaul 55 V. Sehwag b Sammy 37 R. Dravid b Samuels 82 S. Tendulkar c Sammy b Rampaul 94 VVS Laxman c Samuels b F. Edwards 32 V. Kohli c F. Edwards b Bishoo 52 MS Dhoni b Sammy 8 R. Ashwin c Barath b Rampaul 103 I. Sharma c Bravo b Samuels 5 V. Aaron b Samuels 4 P. Ojha not out 0 Extras (b-1, w-4, nb-5) 10 Total (all out; 135.4 overs) 482

Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-138 3-224 4-287 5-322 6-331 7-428 8-455 9-463

Bowling: F. Edwards 28-4-116-1 (5nb), Rampaul 24.4-3-95-3 (2w), Sammy 26-3-90-2 (2w), Samuels 17-0-74-3, Bishoo 40-6-106-1

West Indies second innings A. Barath c Laxman b Ojha 3 K. Brathwaite not out 34 K. Edwards st Dhoni b Ojha 17 D. Bravo not out 27 Total (two wickets; 34 overs) 81

To bat: K. Powell, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, R. Rampaul

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-30

Bowling (to date): Ojha 15-2-27-2, Sharma 5-2-12-0, Aaron 3-0-14-0, Ashwin 8-0-20-0, Sehwag 2-0-3-0, Tendulkar 1-0-5-0

