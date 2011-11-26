(Updates at end of match)

MUMBAI, Nov 26 Scoreboard on the fifth day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

West Indies first innings 590 (A.Barath 62, K.Braithwaite 68, K.Edwards 86, D.Bravo 166, K.Powell 81, M. Samuel 61; R.Ashwin 5-156)

India first innings 482 (G.Gambhir 55, R.Dravid 82, S.Tendulkar 94, V. Kohli 52, R.Ashwin 103)

West Indies second innings (overnight 81-2) A.Barath c Laxman b Ojha 3 K.Brathwaite c Tendulkar b Ojha 35 K.Edwards st Dhoni b Ojha 17 D.Bravo c & b Ojha 48 K.Powell lbw Ashwin 11 M.Samuels st Dhoni b Ojha 0 C.Baugh b Ashwin 1 D.Sammy c Dhoni b Ashwin 10 R. Rampaul c Tendulkar b Ojha 0 F. Edwards not out 2 D. Bishoo lbw Ashwin 0 Extras (b-3 lb-4) 7 Total (all out; 57.2 overs) 134

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-30 3-91 4-112 5-112 6-117 7-120 8-129 9-134

Bowling: Ojha 27-5-47-6, Sharma 8-2-15-0, Aaron 4-0-23-0, Ashwin 15.2-0-34-4, Sehwag 2-0-3-0, Tendulkar 1-0-5-0

India second innnings G. Gambhir c Sammy b F. Edwards 12 V. Sehwag c Sammy b Bishoo 60 R. Dravid c sub b Samuels 33 S. Tendulkar c K. Edwards b Samuels 3 VVS Laxman c Barath b Rampaul 31 V. Kohli c Sammy b Bishoo 63 MS Dhoni c K. Edwards b Rampaul 13 R. Ashwin run out 14 I. Sharma b Rampaul 10 V. Aaron not out 2 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (nine wickets; 64 overs) 242

Did not bat: P. Ojha

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-101 3-106 4-113 5-165 6-189 7-224 8-239 9-242

Bowling: F. Edwards 7-0-28-1 (1nb), Rampaul 16-1-56-3, Samuels 25-0-93-2, Bishoo 16-0-65-2

Match drawn.

Match drawn.

India win three-match series 2-0.