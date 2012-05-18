LONDON, May 18 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first test between England and West Indies at Lord's on Friday. West Indies first innings (overnight 243-9) A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 42 K. Powell b Anderson 5 K. Edwards lbw b Anderson 1 D. Bravo run out 29 S. Chanderpaul not out 87 M. Samuels c Bairstow b Broad 31 D. Ramdin c Strauss b Broad 6 D. Sammy c Bresnan b Broad 17 K. Roach c and b Broad 6 F. Edwards c Prior b Broad 2 S. Gabriel c Swann b Broad 0 Extras (b 6, lb 8, nb 3) 17 Total (all out; 89.5 overs) 243 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-32 3-86 4-100 5-181 6-187 7-219 8-231 9-243 Bowling: J. Anderson 25-8-59-2, S. Broad 24.5-6-72-7 (3nb), T. Bresnan 20-7-39-0, G. Swann 18-6-52-0, Trott 2-0-7-0 England first innings A. Strauss not out 121 A. Cook b Roach 26 J. Trott c Ramdin b Sammy 58 K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Samuels 32 I. Bell not out 5 Extras (b 9, lb 1, nb 7) 17 Total (for three wickets; 80.2 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-194 3-244 Still to bat: J. Bairstow, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson Bowling: F. Edwards 17.2-0-52-0 (2nb), K. Roach 15-2-59-1 (4nb), S. Gabriel 14-1-38-0, D. Sammy 22-1-66-1 (1nb), M. Samuels 12-3-34-1 (Editing by Toby Davis)