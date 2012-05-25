May 25 Scoreboard at the close of the first day
of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent
Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 0
K. Powell c Anderson b Broad 33
K. Edwards b Anderson 7
D. Bravo c Swann b Anderson 3
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 46
M. Samuels not out 107
D. Ramdin b Bresnan 1
D. Sammy not out 88
Extras (b8, lb 10, w1) 19
Total (for six wickets; 90 overs) 304
Still to bat: K. Roach, R. Rampaul, S. Shillingford
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-26 3-42 4-63 5-125 6-136
Bowling: J. Anderson 24-10-58-2, S. Broad 20-3-59-2, T.
Bresnan 21-4-83-1 (1w), G. Swann 20-4-62-1, J. Trott 5-0-24-0
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior,
Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.
