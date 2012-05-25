May 25 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. West Indies first innings A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 0 K. Powell c Anderson b Broad 33 K. Edwards b Anderson 7 D. Bravo c Swann b Anderson 3 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 46 M. Samuels not out 107 D. Ramdin b Bresnan 1 D. Sammy not out 88 Extras (b8, lb 10, w1) 19 Total (for six wickets; 90 overs) 304 Still to bat: K. Roach, R. Rampaul, S. Shillingford Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-26 3-42 4-63 5-125 6-136 Bowling: J. Anderson 24-10-58-2, S. Broad 20-3-59-2, T. Bresnan 21-4-83-1 (1w), G. Swann 20-4-62-1, J. Trott 5-0-24-0 England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson. (Editing by Toby Davis)