May 26 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of
the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge,
Nottingham on Saturday.
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 0
K. Powell c Anderson b Broad 33
K. Edwards b Anderson 7
D. Bravo c Swann b Anderson 3
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 46
M. Samuels c Anderson b Bresnan 117
D. Ramdin b Bresnan 1
D. Sammy c Pietersen b Bresnan 106
K. Roach c Strauss b Bresnan 7
S. Shillingford st Prior b Swann 16
R. Rampaul not out 6
Extras (b-8, lb-18, w-1, nb-1) 28
Total (all out; 109.2 overs) 370
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-26 3-42 4-63 5-125 6-136 7-340 8-341
9-360 10-370
Bowling: J. Anderson 30-12-73-2, S. Broad 27-4-81-2 (1-nb),
T. Bresnan 27-4-104-4 (1w), G. Swann 20.2-4-62-2, J. Trott
5-0-24-0
England first innings
A. Strauss not out 45
A. Cook c Ramdin b Rampaul 24
J. Trott 35
Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-10) 19
Total (1 wickets, 34 overs) 123
Fall of wicket: 1-43
Bowling: K Roach 10-1-31-0 (8-nb), R Rampaul 11-2-28-1
(2-nb), D Sammy 10-0-46-0, S Shillingford 3-0-9-0
Still to bat: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow,
Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James
Anderson.
