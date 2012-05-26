May 26 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. West Indies first innings A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 0 K. Powell c Anderson b Broad 33 K. Edwards b Anderson 7 D. Bravo c Swann b Anderson 3 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 46 M. Samuels c Anderson b Bresnan 117 D. Ramdin b Bresnan 1 D. Sammy c Pietersen b Bresnan 106 K. Roach c Strauss b Bresnan 7 S. Shillingford st Prior b Swann 16 R. Rampaul not out 6 Extras (b-8, lb-18, w-1, nb-1) 28 Total (all out; 109.2 overs) 370 Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-26 3-42 4-63 5-125 6-136 7-340 8-341 9-360 10-370 Bowling: J. Anderson 30-12-73-2, S. Broad 27-4-81-2 (1-nb), T. Bresnan 27-4-104-4 (1w), G. Swann 20.2-4-62-2, J. Trott 5-0-24-0 England first innings A. Strauss not out 45 A. Cook c Ramdin b Rampaul 24 J. Trott 35 Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-10) 19 Total (1 wickets, 34 overs) 123 Fall of wicket: 1-43 Bowling: K Roach 10-1-31-0 (8-nb), R Rampaul 11-2-28-1 (2-nb), D Sammy 10-0-46-0, S Shillingford 3-0-9-0 Still to bat: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson. (Editing by Mark Meadows)