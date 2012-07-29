July 29 Scoreboard after West Indies beat New Zealand by nine wickets on the fifth and final day of the first test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday: New Zealand first innings 351 West Indies first innings 522 New Zealand second innings (overnight 199-3) M.Guptill c Fudadin b Narine 67 D.Flynn lbw b Narine 20 B.McCullum b Roach 84 R.Taylor lbw Roach 21 N.Wagner c Ramdin b Roach 13 K.Williamson b Roach 0 D.Brownlie c Gayle b Rampaul 5 K.Van Wyk b Roach 30 D.Vettori c Ramdin b Rampaul 13 D.Bracewell lbw b Narine 0 C.Martin not out 0 Extras (b-7, lb-8, nb-4) 19 Total (all out, 105.2 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-170, 3-194, 4-217, 5-217, 6-225, 7-225, 8-251, 9-258, 10-272. Bowling: Rampaul 17-3-52-2, Roach 23.2-4-60-5 (nb-4), Narine 42-13-91-3, Sammy 16-6-25-0, Samuels 3-1-22-0, Deonarine 4-2-7-0 West Indies second innings C.Gayle not out 64 K.Powell c Brownlie b Bracewell 30 A.Fudadin not out 7 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (1 wicket, 19.3 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-77 Did not bat: M.Samuels, S.Chanderpaul, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, S.Narine, N.Deonarine, R.Rampaul, K.Roach. Bowling: Bracewell 6-0-25-1, Martin 4-0-12-0, Williamson 3-1-30-0, Wagner 5-0-32-0, Vettori 1.3-0-3-0. (Editing By Alison Wildey)