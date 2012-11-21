KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 21 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Wednesday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Bangladesh first innings T. Iqbal b Sammy 32 Nazimuddin c Powell b Edwards 4 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Sammy 26 N. Islam b Edwards 16 S. Al Hasan c Ramdin b Edwards 17 M. Rahim not out 32 N. Hossain c Edwards b Permaul 52 Mahmudullah not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7 Total (54 overs; six wickets) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-64 3-77 4-93 5-98 6-185 To bat: S. Gazi, A. Hasan, R. Hossain Bowling (to date): Fidel Edwards 9-2-42-3 (nb-1), Tino Best 9-3-25-0, Darren Sammy 17-4-40-2, Sunil Narine 10-0-46-0 Veerasammy Permaul 9-2-27-1 West Indies lead two-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)