KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 22 Scoreboard at the
close on the second day of the second test between Bangladesh
and West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Thursday.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 365-8)
Tamin Iqbal b Sammy 32
Nazimuddin c Powell b Edwards 4
Shahriar Nafees c Ramdin b Sammy 26
Naeem Islam b Edwards 16
Shakib Al Hasan c Ramdin b Edwards 17
Mushfiqur Rahim c Ramdin b Edwards 38
Nasir Hossain c Edwards b Permaul 52
Mahmudullah c&b Sammy 76
Sohag Gazi lbw b Edwards 0
Abul Hasan c Sammy b Edwards 113
Rubel Hossain not out 5
Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8
Total (all out; 91.1 overs) 387
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-64 3-77 4-93 5-98 6-185 7-193 8-193
9-377
Bowling: Edwards 18.1-2-90-6 (1nb), Best 10-3-31-0, Sammy
23-4-74-3, Narine 19-0-91-0, Permaul 19-2-79-1, Samuels 2-0-15-0
West Indies first innings
C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25
K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13
D.Bravo not out 85
M.Samuels not out 109
Extras (lb-3 w-1 nb-5) 9
Total (two wickets; 82 overs) 241
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43
To bat: S.Chanderpaul, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy (captain),
V.Permaul, S.Narine, T.Best, F.Edwards
Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 20-3-67-1, Abul Hasan
14-0-56-0 (w-1 nb-3), Rubel Hossain 14-5-31-1 (nb-2), Naeem
Islam 1-0-3-0, Shakib Al Hasan 26-8-56-0, Mahmudullah 7-0-25-0
West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)