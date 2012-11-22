KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 22 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Thursday. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat Bangladesh first innings (overnight 365-8) Tamin Iqbal b Sammy 32 Nazimuddin c Powell b Edwards 4 Shahriar Nafees c Ramdin b Sammy 26 Naeem Islam b Edwards 16 Shakib Al Hasan c Ramdin b Edwards 17 Mushfiqur Rahim c Ramdin b Edwards 38 Nasir Hossain c Edwards b Permaul 52 Mahmudullah c&b Sammy 76 Sohag Gazi lbw b Edwards 0 Abul Hasan c Sammy b Edwards 113 Rubel Hossain not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (all out; 91.1 overs) 387 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-64 3-77 4-93 5-98 6-185 7-193 8-193 9-377 Bowling: Edwards 18.1-2-90-6 (1nb), Best 10-3-31-0, Sammy 23-4-74-3, Narine 19-0-91-0, Permaul 19-2-79-1, Samuels 2-0-15-0 West Indies first innings C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25 K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13 D.Bravo not out 85 M.Samuels not out 109 Extras (lb-3 w-1 nb-5) 9 Total (two wickets; 82 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43 To bat: S.Chanderpaul, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy (captain), V.Permaul, S.Narine, T.Best, F.Edwards Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 20-3-67-1, Abul Hasan 14-0-56-0 (w-1 nb-3), Rubel Hossain 14-5-31-1 (nb-2), Naeem Islam 1-0-3-0, Shakib Al Hasan 26-8-56-0, Mahmudullah 7-0-25-0 West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)