KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 23 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Friday. Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90) West Indies first innings (overnight 241-2) C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25 K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13 D.Bravo lbw b Gazi 127 M.Samuels c sub b Rubel 260 S.Chanderpaul not out 109 D.Ramdin not out 4 Extras (b-10 lb-6 w-2 nb-8) 26 Total (four wickets, 172 overs) 564 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43 3-369 4-546 To bat: D.Sammy, V.Permaul, S.Narine, T.Best, F.Edwards. Bowling: Sohag Gazi 49-4-143-2, Abul Hasan 24-0-113-0 (1w, 4 nb), Rubel Hossain 28-8-75-2 (3nb), Naeem Islam 11-1-35-0 (1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 38-8-111-0 (1w), Mahmudullah 10-0-42-0, Nasir Hossain 12-1-29-0. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)