KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 Scoreboard at close
on the fourth day of the second test between Bangladesh and West
Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Saturday.
Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah
76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90)
West Indies first innings (overnight 564-4)
C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25
K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13
D.Bravo lbw b Gazi 127
M.Samuels c sub b Rubel 260
S.Chanderpaul not out 150
D.Ramdin c Rahim b Shakib 31
D.Sammy c Mahmudullah b Shakib 0
V.Permaul c Gazi b Shakib 13
S.Narine c Shahriar b Shakib 0
F.Edwards c Shakib b Gazi 2
Extras (b-10 lb-7 w-2 nb-8) 27
Total (eight wickets, 200.3 overs) 648
Did not bat: T.Best
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43 3-369 4-546 5-621 6-621 7-639
8-639 9-648
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 57.3-4-167-3, Abul Hasan 24-0-113-0 (1w,
4nb), Rubel Hossain 31-8-86-2 (3nb), Naeem Islam 14-1-43-0
(1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 52-11-151-4 (1w), Mahmudullah 10-0-42-0,
Nasir Hossain 12-1-29-0.
Bangladesh second innings
Tamim Iqbal b Best 28
Nazimuddin lbw b Edwards 0
Shahriar Nafees c Sammy b Best 21
Naeem Islam b Best 2
Shakib Al Hasan c Best b Permaul 97
Mushfiqur Rahim b Permaul 10
Nasir Hossain not out 64
Extras (lb-2 w-1 nb-1) 4
Total (six wickets; 56.1 overs) 226
To bat: Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-49 3-51 4-62 5-82 6-226
Bowling: F. Edwards 11-0-65-1 (nb-1), S. Narine 9-0-48-0, V.
Permaul 16.1-2-51-2, T. Best 8-0-26-3(w-1), C. Gayle 4-0-15-0,
D. Sammy 8-3-19-0
