KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 Scoreboard after West Indies beat Bangladesh in the second test by 10 wickets at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90) West Indies first innings 648-9 declared (Marlon Samuels 260, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 150 not out, Darren Bravo 127; Shakib Al Hasan 4-151, Sohag Gazi 3-167) Bangladesh second innings (overnight 226-6) Tamim Iqbal b Best 28 Nazimuddin lbw b Edwards 0 Shahriar Nafees c Sammy b Best 21 Naeem Islam b Best 2 Shakib Al Hasan c Best b Permaul 97 Mushfiqur Rahim b Permaul 10 Nasir Hossain b Best 94 Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Permaul 2 Sohag Gazi b Best 7 Abul Hasan not out 7 Rubel Hossain c Bravo b Best 14 Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (all out; 70.1 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-49 3-51 4-62 5-82 6-226 7-228 8-254 9-269 Bowling: Edwards 17-0-95-1 (1nb), Narine 9-0-48-0, Permaul 20-2-67-3, Best 12.1-1-40-6 (1w), Gayle 4-0-15-0, Sammy 8-3-19-0 West Indies second innings C. Gayle not out 20 K. Powel not out 9 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (no loss; 4.4 overs) 30 Did not bat: D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, V. Permaul, S. Narine, T. Best, F. Edwards Bowling: Sohag Gazi 1-0-8-0, Rubel Hossain 2-0-14-0 (1w), Naeem Islam 1.4-1-8-0 West Indies won by 10 wickets. West Indies won the series 2-0 Man of the Match: Marlon Samuels Man of the series: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)