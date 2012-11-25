KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 Scoreboard after West
Indies beat Bangladesh in the second test by 10 wickets at the
Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah
76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90)
West Indies first innings 648-9 declared (Marlon Samuels
260, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 150 not out, Darren Bravo 127;
Shakib Al Hasan 4-151, Sohag Gazi 3-167)
Bangladesh second innings (overnight 226-6)
Tamim Iqbal b Best 28
Nazimuddin lbw b Edwards 0
Shahriar Nafees c Sammy b Best 21
Naeem Islam b Best 2
Shakib Al Hasan c Best b Permaul 97
Mushfiqur Rahim b Permaul 10
Nasir Hossain b Best 94
Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Permaul 2
Sohag Gazi b Best 7
Abul Hasan not out 7
Rubel Hossain c Bravo b Best 14
Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 5
Total (all out; 70.1 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-49 3-51 4-62 5-82 6-226 7-228 8-254
9-269
Bowling: Edwards 17-0-95-1 (1nb), Narine 9-0-48-0, Permaul
20-2-67-3, Best 12.1-1-40-6 (1w), Gayle 4-0-15-0, Sammy 8-3-19-0
West Indies second innings
C. Gayle not out 20
K. Powel not out 9
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (no loss; 4.4 overs) 30
Did not bat: D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, D.
Ramdin, D. Sammy, V. Permaul, S. Narine, T. Best, F. Edwards
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 1-0-8-0, Rubel Hossain 2-0-14-0 (1w),
Naeem Islam 1.4-1-8-0
West Indies won by 10 wickets.
West Indies won the series 2-0
Man of the Match: Marlon Samuels
Man of the series: Shivnarine Chanderpaul
