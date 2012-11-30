KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 30 Scoreboard from the first
one-day international between West Indies and Bangladesh at the
Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first
West Indies innings
L. Simmons lbw b Mortaza 13
C. Gayle c Tamim b Gazi 35
D. Bravo run out 35
M.Samuels c Mahmudullah b Gazi 0
K. Pollard c Mortaza b Razzak 15
D. Thomas c Razzak b Gazi 16
D. Sammy c Naeem b Mahmudullah 10
A. Russell b Razzak 0
S. Narine lbw b Gazi 36
R. Rampaul c Rahim b Razzak 25
K. Roach not out 3
Extras (lb-1 w-10) 11
Total (all out; 46.5 overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-48 3-50 4-100 5-102 6-128 7-130
8-133 9-190
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 9-2-39-1, Abul Hasan
8-0-45-0-(w-1), Sohag Gazi 9.5-2 29-4 (w-2), Abdur Razzak
10-1-39-3 (w-1), Naeem Islam 1-0-17-0, Mahmudullah 9-0-29-1
(w-2)
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Pollard b Narine 58
Anamul Haque c&b Sammy 41
Naeem Islam not out 50
Nasir Hossain c Pollard b Russell 28
Mushfiqur Rahim 16
Extras (lb-2 w-5 nb-1) 8
Total (three wickets; 40.2 overs) 201
Did not bat: Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Abul
Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak
Fall of wickets: 1-88 2-112 3-157
Bowling: M. Samuels 3-0-14-0 (w-2), R. Rampaul 7.2-0-41-0,
K. Roach 7-0-48-0(w-1), S. Narine 8-1-39-1 (nb-1), D. Sammy
8-0-29-1, Andre Russell 7-0-28-1( w-2)
Bangladesh won by seven wickets and lead the series 1-0
Man of the match: Sohag Gazi
