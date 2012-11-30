KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 30 Scoreboard from the first one-day international between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first West Indies innings L. Simmons lbw b Mortaza 13 C. Gayle c Tamim b Gazi 35 D. Bravo run out 35 M.Samuels c Mahmudullah b Gazi 0 K. Pollard c Mortaza b Razzak 15 D. Thomas c Razzak b Gazi 16 D. Sammy c Naeem b Mahmudullah 10 A. Russell b Razzak 0 S. Narine lbw b Gazi 36 R. Rampaul c Rahim b Razzak 25 K. Roach not out 3 Extras (lb-1 w-10) 11 Total (all out; 46.5 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-48 3-50 4-100 5-102 6-128 7-130 8-133 9-190 Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 9-2-39-1, Abul Hasan 8-0-45-0-(w-1), Sohag Gazi 9.5-2 29-4 (w-2), Abdur Razzak 10-1-39-3 (w-1), Naeem Islam 1-0-17-0, Mahmudullah 9-0-29-1 (w-2) Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Pollard b Narine 58 Anamul Haque c&b Sammy 41 Naeem Islam not out 50 Nasir Hossain c Pollard b Russell 28 Mushfiqur Rahim 16 Extras (lb-2 w-5 nb-1) 8 Total (three wickets; 40.2 overs) 201 Did not bat: Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak Fall of wickets: 1-88 2-112 3-157 Bowling: M. Samuels 3-0-14-0 (w-2), R. Rampaul 7.2-0-41-0, K. Roach 7-0-48-0(w-1), S. Narine 8-1-39-1 (nb-1), D. Sammy 8-0-29-1, Andre Russell 7-0-28-1( w-2) Bangladesh won by seven wickets and lead the series 1-0 Man of the match: Sohag Gazi (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)