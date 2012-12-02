KHULNA, Bangladesh, Dec 2 Scoreboard of the
second one day international between Bangladesh and West Indies
at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Bangladesh on Sunday.
Bangladesh:
Tamim Iqbal c Pollard b Russell 5
Anamul Haque c Narine b Rampaul 120
Naeem Islam c Narine b Rampaul 6
Mushfiqur Rahim c Simmons b Rampaul 79
Nasir Hossain c Gayle b Rampaul 4
Mominul Haque c Pollard b Rampaul 31
Mahmudullah not out 3
Mashrafee Mortaza not out 18
Extras (lb-6 w-19 nb-1) 26
Total (six wickets; 50 overs) 292
Did not bat: Sohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Abdur Razzak.
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-21 3-195 4-201 5-265 6-265.
Bowling: Rampaul 10-1-49-5 (w-4 nb-1), Russell 9-0-58-1,
Sammy 5-0-35-0, Narine 10-1-48-0 (w-2), Smith 9-0-46-0(w-1),
Samuels 7-0-50-0 (w-2).
West Indies:
L. Simmons c Tamim b Gazi 9
C. Gayle c Rahim b Mortaza 15
D. Bravo c Rahim b Razzak 28
M. Samuels c Rahim b Gazi 16
D. Smith lbw b Razzak 0
K. Pollard b Naeem 25
D. Thomas b Razzak 0
D. Sammy c Sub b Mahmudullah 12
A. Russell run out 9
S. Narine c Tamim b Gazi 10
R. Rampaul not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8
Total (all out; 31.1 overs) 132
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-32, 3-63 4-65 5-78 6-78 7-100 8-111
9-132.
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 7.1-2-21-3(w-1), Mashrafee Mortaza
6-0-26-1(w-1), Abdur Razzak 5-0-19-3(w-1), Abul Hasan
1-0-9-0(w-1), Naeem Islam 7-0-28-1(w-1), Mahmudullah
5-0-27-1(w-1).
Bangladesh lead five-match series 2-0.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)