DHAKA, Dec 8 (Reuters)- Scorecard in the fifth and final one-day international between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat K. Powell st Rahim b Gazi 11 C. Gayle c Nasir b Shafiul 2 M. Samuels run out 1 D. Bravo c Mominul b Mahmudullah 51 K. Pollard b Mominul 85 D. Sammy c Jahirul b Mominul 2 D. Thomas c Rahim b Shafiul 25 A. Russell lbw b Mahmudullah 0 V. Permaul run out 10 S. Narine not out 7 K. Roach lbw b Shafiul 0 Extra (lb-5 w-18) 23 Total (all out; 48 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-17 3-17 4-149 5-151 6-188 7-188 8-204 9-217 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 10-2-32-1(w-5), Shafiul Islam 9-4-31-3, Elias Sunny 8-0-58-0, Abdur Razzak 9-1-39-0 (w-2), Mahmudullah 10-1-38-2 (w-2), Mominul Haque 2-0-14-2 (w-1) Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal b Roach 8 Anamul Haque c Pollard b Roach 0 Jahirul Islam c Thomas b Roach 10 Mushfiqur Rahim b Narine 44 Mahmudullah b Narine 48 Nasir Hossain not out 39 Mominul Haque lbw b Narine 25 Sohag Gazi c Thomas b Roach 19 Abdur Razzak lbw b Roach 0 Elias Sunny not out 1 Extras ( b-3 lb-4 w-18 nb-2) 27 Total (eight wickets; 44 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-9 3-30 4-121 5-133 6-186 7-214 8-215 Did not bat: Shafiul Islam Bowling: Kemar Roach 9-0-56-5 ( w-3, nb-1), Darren Sammy 5-1-23-0 ( w-2), Andre Russell 10-0-51-0 (w-5), Sunil Narine 10-1-38-3 ( w-4 nb-1) , Veerasammy Permaul 9-0-39-0, Marlon Samuels 1-0-7-0 Bangladesh win by two wickets and take the five-match series 3-2 Man of the match: Mahmudullah Man of the series: Mushfiqur Rahim (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Tom Pilcher; tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; ; )