DHAKA, Dec 8 (Reuters)- Scorecard in the fifth and final
one-day international between Bangladesh and the West Indies at
the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat
K. Powell st Rahim b Gazi 11
C. Gayle c Nasir b Shafiul 2
M. Samuels run out 1
D. Bravo c Mominul b Mahmudullah 51
K. Pollard b Mominul 85
D. Sammy c Jahirul b Mominul 2
D. Thomas c Rahim b Shafiul 25
A. Russell lbw b Mahmudullah 0
V. Permaul run out 10
S. Narine not out 7
K. Roach lbw b Shafiul 0
Extra (lb-5 w-18) 23
Total (all out; 48 overs) 217
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-17 3-17 4-149 5-151 6-188 7-188
8-204 9-217
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 10-2-32-1(w-5), Shafiul Islam 9-4-31-3,
Elias Sunny 8-0-58-0, Abdur Razzak 9-1-39-0 (w-2), Mahmudullah
10-1-38-2 (w-2), Mominul Haque 2-0-14-2 (w-1)
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal b Roach 8
Anamul Haque c Pollard b Roach 0
Jahirul Islam c Thomas b Roach 10
Mushfiqur Rahim b Narine 44
Mahmudullah b Narine 48
Nasir Hossain not out 39
Mominul Haque lbw b Narine 25
Sohag Gazi c Thomas b Roach 19
Abdur Razzak lbw b Roach 0
Elias Sunny not out 1
Extras ( b-3 lb-4 w-18 nb-2) 27
Total (eight wickets; 44 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-9 3-30 4-121 5-133 6-186 7-214 8-215
Did not bat: Shafiul Islam
Bowling: Kemar Roach 9-0-56-5 ( w-3, nb-1), Darren Sammy
5-1-23-0 ( w-2), Andre Russell 10-0-51-0 (w-5), Sunil Narine
10-1-38-3 ( w-4 nb-1) , Veerasammy Permaul 9-0-39-0, Marlon
Samuels 1-0-7-0
Bangladesh win by two wickets and take the five-match series
3-2
Man of the match: Mahmudullah
Man of the series: Mushfiqur Rahim
