DHAKA, Dec 10 Scoreboard in the only Twenty20
International between Bangladesh and West Indies at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat
West Indies innings
D. Smith b Rubel 24
C. Gayle b Rubel 6
M. Samuels not out 85
D. Bravo st Rahim b Gazi 41
K. Pollard b Ziaur Rahman 15
L. Simmons not out 18
Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8
Total (20 overs; four wickets) 197
Did not bat: D. Sammy, D. Thomas, A. Russell, S. Narine, K.
Roach
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-30 3-96 4-121
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 4-0-44-1 (w-2), Shafiul Islam 4-0-26-0,
Rubel Hossain 4-0-63-2, Abdur Razzak, 3-0-32-0 (w-1),
Mahmudullah 1-0-15-0, Ziaur Rahman 4-0-16-1
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal not out 88
Anamul Haque c Sammy b Roach 22
Mahmudullah not out 64
Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1 nb-1) 5
Total (one wicket; 20 overs) 179
Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain,
Ziaur Rahman, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Rubel
Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-47
Bowling: Darren Sammy 2-0-30-0, Kemar Roach 4-0-36-1 (nb-1),
Andre Russell 1-0-17-0, Marlon Samuels 4-0-32-0, Sunil Narine
3-0-27-0 (w-1), Chris Gayle 4-0-18-0, Dwayne Smith 2-0-16-0
Result: West Indies won by 18 runs
Man of the match: Marlon Samuels
