PERTH, Feb 1 Scoreboard after Australia defeated
West Indies by nine wickets in the first one-day international
at the WACA on Friday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.
West Indies innings
C. Gayle c Finch b McKay 4
K. Powell c Clarke b Starc 11
R. Sarwan b Starc 0
Darren Bravo c Clarke b Faulkner 11
Dwayne Bravo c Hughes b Starc 0
K. Pollard b Starc 0
D. Thomas c Clarke b Faulkner 3
D. Sammy c Bailey b McKay 16
J Holder b Starc 7
S. Narine c Wade b McKay 0
K. Roach not out 1
Extras (b-8 lb-3 w-6) 17
Total (all out; 23.5 overs) 70
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-18 3-19 4-19 5-19 6-28 7-39 8-65
9-68 10-70
Bowling: C. McKay 7-3-10-3 (w-2), M. Starc 6.5-2-20-5, J.
Faulkner 5-1-14-2 (w-2), M. Johnson 5-0-15-0 (w-2)
- -
Australia innings
G. Maxwell not out 51
A. Finch c Thomas b Holder 10
U. Khawaja not out 8
Extras (w-2)
Total (one wicket; 9.2 overs) 71
Fall of wicket: 1-39
Did not bat: P. Hughes, M. Clarke, G. Bailey, M. Wade, J.
Faulkner, M. Johnson, M. Starc, C. McKay
Bowling: Roach 2-0-29-0, Holder 4.2-0-18-1 (w-1), S. Narine
3-0-24-0 (w-1)
Australia lead five-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)