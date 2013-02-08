SYDNEY, Feb 8 Scoreboard after Australia beat
West Indies by five wickets in the fourth one-day international
at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
- -
West Indies innings
K. Powell c Maxwell b Johnson 9
J. Charles b Johnson 0
DM Bravo c Finch b Johnson 4
DJ Bravo lbw b Maxwell 3
K. Pollard not out 109
N. Deonarine c Finch b Cutting 10
D. Thomas c Finch b Cutting 7
D. Sammy c Clarke b Cutting 25
A. Russell c Maxwell b Faulkner 18
S. Narine c Wade b McKay 23
T. Best run out 1
Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-9) 11
Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-17 3-17 4-22 5-45 6-55 7-98 8-133
9-197
Bowling: McKay 10-2-41-1, Johnson 10-1-36-3 (w-4), Maxwell
10-0-34-1 (w-1), Cutting 10-1-45-3 (w-1), Faulkner 9.4-1-62-1
(w-3)
- -
Australia innings
S. Watson c Thomas b Best 76
A. Finch lbw b Narine 25
P. Hughes c DJ Bravo b Narine 23
M. Clarke c Thomas b Best 37
A. Voges c Sammy b Russell 28
M. Wade not out 13
G. Maxwell not out 1
Extras (lb-8, w-8, nb-2) 18
Total (for five wickets, 44.5 overs) 221
Did not bat: J. Faulkner, M. Johnson, B. Cutting, C. McKay
Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-115 3-145 4-198 5-220
Bowling: Best 9.5-0-38-2 (w-3), Russell 6-0-40-1 (nb-2,
w-1), Sammy 2-0-16-0 (w-1), Narine 10-1-34-2, DJ Bravo 4-0-25-0
(w-1), Deonarine 8-0-38-0, Pollard 5-0-22-0 (w-2).
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 4-0
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tom Pilcher)