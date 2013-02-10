MELBOURNE, Feb 10 Scoreboard after Australia
beat West Indies by 17 runs in the fifth and final one-day
international on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia won the series 5-0.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Australia innings
S. Watson b Best 0
A. Finch c Narine b Best 1
P. Hughes c Pollard b DJ Bravo 29
S. Marsh c Thomas b DJ Bravo 40
A. Voges not out 112
B. Haddin c Powell b Roach 43
J. Faulkner not out 31
Extras (b-1 lb-9, w-7, nb-1) 18
Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 274
Did not bat: M. Johnson, B. Cutting, C. McKay, X. Doherty
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-2 3-63 4-82 5-193
Bowling: Best 10-1-71-2 (w-5), D. Sammy 10-1-37-0, Roach
10-0-52-1 (1-nb), Narine 10-1-27-0, DJ Bravo 8-0-62-2 (1-w),
Pollard 2-0-15-0
- -
West Indies innings
J. Charles c Cutting b McKay 100
K. Powell c Finch b Johnson 2
DM Bravo c Faulkner b Doherty 33
DJ Bravo b Johnson 13
K. Pollard c Finch b Faulkner 45
N. Deonarine c Haddin b Cutting 4
D. Thomas run out 19
D. Sammy c Haddin b McKay 23
S. Narine b Johnson 0
K. Roach not out 2
T. Best c Coulter-Nile (sub) b McKay 0
Extras (b-1, lb-6, w-9) 16
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-113 3-129 4-182 5-186 6-228 7-234 8-246
9-257
Bowling: McKay 9.5-0-52-3 (w-3), Johnson 10-1-50-3 (w-2),
Cutting 10-0-53-1 (w-1), Faulkner 10-0-47-1 (w-1), Doherty
9-0-46-1 (w-1), Finch 1-0-2-0
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)