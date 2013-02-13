Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
BRISBANE, Feb 13 Scoreboard after West Indies beat Australia by 27 runs in their Twenty20 international at the Gabba on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first West Indies innings C. Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Hazlewood 8 J. Charles b Coulter-Nile 57 DM Bravo run out (McKay/Haddin) 32 K. Pollard c Marsh b Faulkner 26 DJ Bravo b Faulkner 13 A. Russel not out 23 D. Sammy c Marsh b Faulkner 20 N. Deonarine not out 6 Extras (lb-4, w-2) 6 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: D. Thomas, S. Narine, T. Best Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-99 3-106 4-139 5-141 6-172 Bowling: McKay 4-0-44-0, Hazlewood 4-0-36-1, Faulkner 4-0-28-3 (w-1), Coulter-Nile 4-0-36-1 (w-1), B. Cutting 4-0-43-0 Australia innings A. Finch b Sammy 4 S. Marsh run out (Best/Thomas) 21 A. Voges run out (Thomas) 51 G. Bailey c Deonarine b Narine 15 B. Rohrer c Deonarine b Pollard 16 B. Haddin c Russel b Pollard 22 J. Faulkner c Sammy b Pollard 7 B. Cutting st Thomas b Narine 0 N. Coulter-Nile not out 16 C. McKay not out 6 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-3) 6 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 164 Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-79 3-82 4-96 5-121 6-139 7-139 8-141 Bowling: Best 3-0-19-0 (w-2), D. Sammy 3-0-30-1 (w-1), Narine 4-0-19-2, Russel 1-0-9-0, Deonarine 3-0-37-0, DJ Bravo 2-0-17-0, K. Pollard 4-0-30-3 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.