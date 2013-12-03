Dec 4 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (overnight 367-3) P. Fulton c Edwards b Sammy 61 H. Rutherford c Deonarine b Shillingford 62 A. Redmond c Samuels b Best 20 R. Taylor not out 144 B. McCullum b Sammy 113 C. Anderson c Ramdin b Best 0 BJ Watling not out 26 Extras: lb-9, nb-1, b-9 19 Total: (for five wickets, 117 overs) 445 Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-185 4-380 5-385 Still to bat: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling: Best 26-5-101-2, Gabriel 24.5-4-123-0, Sammy 23.1-4-79-2 (nb-1), Shillingford 36-5-107-1, Deonarine 7-0-17-0 - - West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Nick Mulvenney)