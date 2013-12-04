Cricket-S.Africa win series after third NZ test ends in rainy draw
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
Dec 5 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday. West Indies first innings (overnight 67-2) K. Edwards c Fulton b Boult 0 K. Powell c Watling b Southee 7 D. Bravo c McCullum b Southee 40 M. Samuels c Taylor b Southee 14 S. Chanderpaul not out 62 N. Deonarine c Taylor b Southee 15 D. Ramdin not out 11 Extras: lb-8, nb-1, w-1 10 Total: (for five wickets, 51 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-70 4-73 5-106 Still to bat: Darren Sammy, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel Bowling: Boult 13-5-18-1, Southee 15-1-43-4, Wagner 13-2-47-0 (nb-1, w-1), Sodhi 10-1-43-0 New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared) - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 28 Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to claim a one-day hat-trick before incessant rain washed out the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Tuesday.