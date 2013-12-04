Dec 5 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday. West Indies first innings (overnight 67-2) K. Edwards c Fulton b Boult 0 K. Powell c Watling b Southee 7 D. Bravo c McCullum b Southee 40 M. Samuels c Taylor b Southee 14 S. Chanderpaul not out 62 N. Deonarine c Taylor b Southee 15 D. Ramdin not out 11 Extras: lb-8, nb-1, w-1 10 Total: (for five wickets, 51 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-70 4-73 5-106 Still to bat: Darren Sammy, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel Bowling: Boult 13-5-18-1, Southee 15-1-43-4, Wagner 13-2-47-0 (nb-1, w-1), Sodhi 10-1-43-0 New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared) - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)