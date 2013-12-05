Dec 5 Scoreboard at he close of play on the third day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday. New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared) West Indies first innings (overnight 67-2) K. Edwards c Fulton b Boult 0 K. Powell c Watling b Southee 7 D. Bravo c McCullum b Southee 40 M. Samuels c Taylor b Southee 14 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Boult 76 N. Deonarine c Taylor b Southee 15 D. Ramdin c Watling b Boult 12 D. Sammy not out 27 S. Shillingford b Sodhi 9 T. Best run out 0 S. Gabriel lbw b Sodhi 0 Extras: lb-11, nb-1, w-1 13 Total: (all out, 62.1 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-70 4-73 5-106 6-174 7-183 8-202 9-205 10-213 Bowling: Boult 18-5-40-3, Southee 16-1-52-4, Wagner 13-2-47-0 (nb-1, w-1), Sodhi 15.1-2-63-2 - - West Indies second innings K. Edwards lbw b Sodhi 59 K. Powell c Southee b Boult 14 D. Bravo not out 72 M. Samuels not out 17 Extras: lb-2, b-4 6 Total: (for two wickets, 49 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-135 Bowling: Southee 10-0-36-0, Boult 9-2-26-1, Wagner 9-1-35-0, Anderson 6-1-8-0, Sodhi 13-1-51-1, Redmond 2-1-6-0 - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)