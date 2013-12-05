Dec 6 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday. New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared) West Indies first innings (213) West Indies second innings (overnight 168-2) K. Edwards lbw b Sodhi 59 K. Powell c Southee b Boult 14 D. Bravo not out 104 M. Samuels c&b Southee 23 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Wagner 1 N. Deonarine not out 26 Extras: lb-3, b-4, nb-1 8 Total: (for four wickets, 78 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-135 3-178 4-185 Bowling: Southee 14-1-49-1, Boult 15-6-34-1, Wagner 17-2-57-1 (nb-1), Anderson 8-2-9-0, Sodhi 22-3-73-1, Redmond 2-1-6-0 - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)