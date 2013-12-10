WELLINGTON, Dec 11 Scoreboard at lunch on the
first day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies
at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings
P. Fulton c Ramdin b Sammy 6
H. Rutherford c Ramdin b Best 11
K. Williamson not out 21
R. Taylor not out 32
Extras: b-8, lb-1 9
Total: (for two wickets, 25 overs) 79
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-24
Still to bat: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, BJ
Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
Bowling: Best 6-0-33-1, Gabriel 8-4-6-0, Sammy 8-3-20-1,
Shillingford 3-0-11-0
- -
West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards, Kieran
Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul,
Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino
Best, Shannon Gabriel.
- -
Previous result:
Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixture:
Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton
