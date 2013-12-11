WELLINGTON, Dec 11 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton c Ramdin b Sammy 6 H. Rutherford c Ramdin b Best 11 K. Williamson c Sammy b Best 45 R. Taylor c Shillingford b Gabriel 129 B. McCullum c Edwards b Deonarine 37 C. Anderson c Powell b Shillingford 38 BJ Watling not out 8 T. Southee not out 9 Extras (b-16, lb-6, nb-2) 24 Total (for six wickets, 90 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-24 3-112 4-189 5-257 6-296 Still to bat: Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling (to date): Best 14-1-66-2, Gabriel 18-4-56-1 (1nb), Sammy 19-3-65-1, Shillingford 23-4-59-1 (1nb), Deonarine 16-2-39-1 - - West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel. - - Previous result: Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn - - Remaining fixture: Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)