WELLINGTON, Dec 11 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and
West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings
P. Fulton c Ramdin b Sammy 6
H. Rutherford c Ramdin b Best 11
K. Williamson c Sammy b Best 45
R. Taylor c Shillingford b Gabriel 129
B. McCullum c Edwards b Deonarine 37
C. Anderson c Powell b Shillingford 38
BJ Watling not out 8
T. Southee not out 9
Extras (b-16, lb-6, nb-2) 24
Total (for six wickets, 90 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-24 3-112 4-189 5-257 6-296
Still to bat: Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
Bowling (to date): Best 14-1-66-2, Gabriel 18-4-56-1 (1nb),
Sammy 19-3-65-1, Shillingford 23-4-59-1 (1nb), Deonarine
16-2-39-1
- -
West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards, Kieran
Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul,
Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino
Best, Shannon Gabriel.
- -
Previous result:
Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixture:
Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)