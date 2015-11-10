West Indies have reinstated Phil Simmons as head coach of their senior squads after he apologised for criticising team selection.

Simmons was suspended in September for questioning the continued omissions of all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, saying he was not getting "the best 50-over ODI squad".

Eldine Baptiste took over for the tour of Sri Lanka which concludes with a Twenty20 match on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won both tests and all three ODI internationals on the tour.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement that Simmons' reinstatement involved him receiving a letter of reprimand and making a public apology.

"I regret my public outburst during a press conference...and the revelation of the vote that took place at the selection meeting," said Simmons in an audio apology released by the WICB.

"I extend a public apology to all whom I may have offended. I have personally apologised to my fellow selectors and the WICB and now do so again publicly.

"I am looking forward to putting this behind me and doing the job I enjoy with the West Indies' senior men's teams," said Simmons.

Former West Indies test batsman and Ireland coach Simmons took charge in March and led them to a 1-1 three-test series draw at home against England before suffering a 2-0 series defeat by Australia in the Caribbean.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Tony Jimenez)