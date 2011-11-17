KOLKATA Nov 17 West Indies have named
Trinidadian rookies Jason Mohammed and Sunil Narine in their
15-member team for the five one-day internationals against
India, but once again there was no place for Chris Gayle.
Twenty-five-year-old top order batsman Mohammed and
23-year-old spinner Narine were rewarded for their stellar
performance in the Regional Super50 tournament, selector Robert
Haynes said in a statement.
"In the Super50 Jason showed maturity, guts and fight in the
way he batted on some difficult pitches," Haynes said.
"He scored vital runs to pull his team out of difficult
situations, scored the most runs in the tournament and... with
the pitches in Guyana not being very different to the pitches in
India... it augured well for his selection to the ODI squad.
"Sunil bowled well in Indian conditions in the Champions
League for Trinidad and Tobago and then in the Super50 he was
exceptional," Haynes said.
"Batsmen have difficulty reading him and we thought that he
is deserving of his selection to show his worth against
international batsmen."
The selectors once again ignored Gayle, who has not played
for West Indies since the World Cup this year after a breakdown
in his relationship with the board.
The Darren Sammy-led squad will take on India in the first
one dayer at Cuttack on Nov. 29, followed by matches in
Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5), Indore (Dec. 8) and
Chennai (Dec. 11).
Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Adrian Barath, Darren Bravo,
Danza Hyatt, Anthony Martin, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine,
Kieron Pollard, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul,
Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons.
