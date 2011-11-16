KOLKATA Nov 16 Padding up and heading
to the crease for an early start at 0830 (0300 GMT) on the third
day of the second test against India on Wednesday did West
Indies no favours, opener Adrian Barath said.
The umpires decided to start the third day's play early at
Eden Gardens 30 minutes earlier than scheduled to make up the
time lost to bad light on the second day.
India, who took eight West Indies wickets in 36 overs in the
morning, needed 62 overs for the remaining three wickets they
managed in the second innings on Wednesday.
At the close, the tourists were 195 for three, still
trailing India by 283 runs. India lead the three-match series
1-0.
"The game starting at 8.30... probably the first time I have
ever seen that," Barath, who scored a dogged 62 in West Indies'
second innings, told reporters.
"I think that was obviously difficult for us batting that
early in the morning. Usually warm-up starts at 8.30 and we were
starting the first ball."
India's left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who made the most of
the early start by picking up four wickets, said the conditions
helped the bowlers.
"I think today when we started early there was some moisture
on the wicket and it was doing a bit for us," Ojha said.
Thursday will also see an early start and the spinner was
hoping that India will have the same advantage when they come
back to bowl.
"We hope the same thing happens tomorrow," Ojha said with a
smile. "It was pretty much the same the way we bowled in the
morning and the way we did in the second innings. The thing was
the wicket became a little better."
