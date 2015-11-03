Nov 3 West Indies captain Jason Holder has been slapped with a one-match suspension for his team's second slow over rate offence of the year under him, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

West Indies were found two overs short of the target in their one-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Sunday's first one-day international in Colombo.

Holder, who will miss the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, was also fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his team mates received 20 per cent fines.

This is Holder's second such offence within the last 12 months, having previously been found guilty of the same offence against South Africa in January. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)