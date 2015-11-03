Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Nov 3 West Indies captain Jason Holder has been slapped with a one-match suspension for his team's second slow over rate offence of the year under him, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
West Indies were found two overs short of the target in their one-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Sunday's first one-day international in Colombo.
Holder, who will miss the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, was also fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his team mates received 20 per cent fines.
This is Holder's second such offence within the last 12 months, having previously been found guilty of the same offence against South Africa in January. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.