Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
LONDON West Indies were 243 for nine wickets at the close on the first day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.
Scores: West Indies 243-9 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, A. Barath 42, S. Broad 6-72) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.