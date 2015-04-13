April 13 West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin won the toss and put England in to bat at North Sound for the first test of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.

Ramdin said he expected a little moisture on the surface that his seamers hope to exploit against England's opening pair of captain Alastair Cook and the returning Jonathan Trott.

Jerome Taylor and Kemar Roach are expected to open the bowling for the Caribbean side who have slumped to eighth in the world test rankings.

James Anderson will make his 100th test appearance for England and is four wickets short of overtaking Ian Botham as the country's all-time highest Test wicket-taker.

